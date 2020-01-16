Is Hate Speech Now A Norm to Counter Anti-CAA Protests?

The United Nations defines hate speech to be a menace to democratic values, social stability and peace. Unfortunately, that kind of threat to peace continues to be funnelled into our society from our own leaders and politicians.

Only last month, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said he would pelt stones at those lying about the citizenship law. This is just one of the 25 instances of hate speech in the last one month since the Citizenship Act was passed in the Parliament. At 25, it might just be the most number of cases of hate speech in India in a month, according to a report on NDTV.

Statements like, “Our governments shot those damaging public property like dogs" or “tumhe thok denge...at a time we want” are being made – at public gatherings, on national TV debates, and even at rallies.

So let's talk about this. Why is hate speech so dangerous? Why are we failing to hold those guilty accountable? What kind of laws do we have in our country to address this dangerous incitement of violence? Tune in to The Big Story!