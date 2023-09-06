ADVERTISEMENT
Podcast | Entering the Magical World of Irshad Kamil's Poetry

Fabeha discusses Kamil's unique style of writing, which combines simple language with complex emotions.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read
In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed talks about the poetry of Irshad Kamil. Kamil is one of the most popular Indian poets of recent times, and his work has been featured in many successful Hindi films. He has worked with music directors like AR Rahman, Vishal-Shekhar, Pritam, and many more.

Fabeha discusses Kamil's unique style of writing, which combines simple language with complex emotions. She also talks about how Kamil's poetry has influenced Hindi film music.

In addition to reading out the nazms, Prateek Lidhoo performs some beautiful songs penned by Kamil like 'Jo Bhi Main', 'Shayad', 'Jagg Ghomeya', and 'Tu Jaane Na'. 

Topics:  poetry   Hindi film music   Podcast 

