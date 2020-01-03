Will Iran & US Go to War Over the Killing of General Soleimani?

General Qasem Soleimani is dead! The United States confirmed that they killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, in an air raid at Baghdad’s international airport in Iraq, on 2 January. Iran has sworn revenge for his death, and the two countries may now be on the brink of war.

But what makes one man, Soleimani, so important?