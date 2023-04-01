The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Gujarat Start Season With Big Win Over Chennai

Game one of season 16 of the Indian T20 League started with defending champions Gujarat announcing their intentions, with a 5 wicket victory over MS Dhoni’s Chennai at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday night.

Gujarat elected to put Chennai into bat first and MS Dhoni’s team made 178/7 in their 20 overs. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 92 from 50 but could not convert it into a century with not much support from the other end.