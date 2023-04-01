The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Gujarat Start Season With Big Win Over Chennai
Game one of season 16 of the Indian T20 League started with defending champions Gujarat announcing their intentions
Game one of season 16 of the Indian T20 League started with defending champions Gujarat announcing their intentions, with a 5 wicket victory over MS Dhoni’s Chennai at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday night.
Gujarat elected to put Chennai into bat first and MS Dhoni’s team made 178/7 in their 20 overs. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 92 from 50 but could not convert it into a century with not much support from the other end.
In reply, Gujarat’s chase was mostly anchored by Shubman Gill who made 63 and by the time he got out, in the 15th over, the team needed 41 runs from 30 deliveries. This was the one time Gujarat looked like they were in trouble, scoring just 18 from the next 3 overs and then ended up needing 23 runs from the last 12 balls. Rashid Khan then hit Chahar for 10 in 2 deliveries and got it down to 8 needed from 7.
Rahul Tewatia at the other end hit the winning runs as Gujarat got on the board in the season-opener.
In this episode of The T20 Podcast, Mendra Dorjey Sahni and Ayaz Memon wrap up the match between Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings.
