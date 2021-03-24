‘Indo-Pak Peace’: Fantasy or a Long-Drawn Out Argument?

In a rare conciliatory note to India on 19 March, Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called for the arch-rivals to “bury the past” and move towards cooperation. The note comes after a surprise joint statement issued by the two neighbours on 25 February, where each side recommitted to a ceasefire along the Line of Control and other disputed sections of the border.

In response to Gen Bajwa’s speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on 22 March, extending greetings on Pakistan Day, stating that India desires “cordial relations” with its neighbour in an environment “devoid of terror and hostility”.

Tensions between the two countries plunged to their lowest after August 2019, when the Indian government removed the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and locked down the former state.