‘India’s Border-Gavaskar Win Can Rekindle Interest in Test Series’

Ricky Ponting said that the Indian cricket team wouldn’t be able pick up at the Border-Gavaskar test series after the Adelaide loss against Australia. Michael Vaughan said India was going to get hammered. Michael Clarke said India was going to be in deep trouble without Virat Kohli.

But in the face of all the odds, India won the highly coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy and how!

Despite broken bones and some top players missing in the test series, India scripted history with a three-wicket win in the fourth and final Test against Australia thereby clinching the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1. And also broke a number of records on the way.

