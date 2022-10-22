Podcast | India vs Pakistan Match: In the True Spirit of 'Ittihad'
India will be playing against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 which will be held at the MCG on 23 October.
India will be playing against Pakistan in the much-anticipated match of T20 World Cup 2022 which will be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground on 23 October. Since all the India-Pak matches are nothing short of a carnival, this match is also all set to celebrate these neighbors' coming together.
To celebrate this spirit of this In this episode of Urdunama we look at some of the ways alliances and friendships are built. Tune in as Fabeha Syed reads 'Dosti ka Haath' by Pakistani poet Ahmad Faraz, and its response by Indian literary critic, writer, and lyricist, Ali Sardar Jafri.
"Tumhaara haath badha hai jo dosti ke liyeMire liye hai vo ik yar-e-gham-gusar ka haathAli Sardar Jafri
Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.
Topics: Cricket Urdu India vs Pakistan
