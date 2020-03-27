Hunger Crisis Bigger Threat Than COVID-19 for Migrant Labourers?

India has a rough estimate of 450 million people working in the informal sector and according to the 2011 census, 17 lakh homeless people.

They are the migrant labourers, the daily wage labourers, working in factories, manufacturing units, construction sites, living in cramped houses or makeshift homes, or even under flyovers, who suddenly have no work, no money, no savings, no transportation. Where do they go, how are they surviving this lockdown? Is the government doing enough to aid them?

