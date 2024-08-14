Urdunama Podcast: 'Hunar' is the Art of Turning Potential into Reality

Dive into the world of 'hunar' in this episode of Urdunama, as Fabeha Syed explores the Urdu word that embodies talent, skill, and the pursuit of mastery. What does it mean to have 'hunar', and how does it shape our identities and contributions to the world? Whether you're an artist, a craftsman, or someone working on yourself, this episode is a celebration of the creative spirit within us all.