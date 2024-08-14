ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Urdunama Podcast: 'Hunar' is the Art of Turning Potential into Reality

What does it mean to have hunar?

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Dive into the world of 'hunar' in this episode of Urdunama, as Fabeha Syed explores the Urdu word that embodies talent, skill, and the pursuit of mastery. What does it mean to have 'hunar', and how does it shape our identities and contributions to the world? Whether you're an artist, a craftsman, or someone working on yourself, this episode is a celebration of the creative spirit within us all.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Podcast   urdunama   podcasts 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
More Listens
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×