COVID-19 Cases Rise in Delhi: Should the Mask Mandate Return?

After close to a two-month decline in COVID-19 cases, as we were getting back to our pre-pandemic lives with state governments lifting restrictions, the rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital has started to sound alarm bells once again.

Since 11 April, Delhi has witnessed a whopping 265.69 percent surge in daily new cases, according to data released by the Union health government. On 11 April, daily cases were at 137 and on 18 April, this number rose to 501.

Not just Delhi but its neighbourhood state of Haryana has also reported a rise in daily active cases with the state reporting 1,200 fresh COVID cases in over 14 days between 31 March and 14 April as per an Indian Express report.