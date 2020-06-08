After almost two-and-a-half months of being shut down, places of worship, malls and also restaurants are reopening in most states with strict protocols, in the first phase of unlocking or what is being called ‘Unlock 1.0'.But the timing couldn’t have been worse. As public places are reopening in a calibrated manner, India is also fast climbing its way to the list of the most affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic.Although India is reporting an exponential rise in cases, the Health Ministry has said that around 48.20 percent patients have recovered so far. There’s also an acknowledgment that the focus cannot just be "containing" the transmission now, it would need to be "learning how to live alongside coronavirus" with precautions.So, it is under these critical circumstance that Unlock 1.0 comes.How is the first day of re-opening of malls and places of worship looking like? Are people feeling confident about stepping out? Tune in to The Big Story! We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.