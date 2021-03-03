How Significant is AAP’s Victory in Delhi Municipality Bypolls?

The Aam Aadmi Party’s victory parade has slid into another week of celebrations as the party won four of the five wards on Wednesday, 3 March, in the Delhi Municipal bypolls. The Congress secured the remaining one ward, while the Bharatiya Janata Party drew a blank.

The ruling party won from Kalyan Puri and Trilokpuri in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation and Rohini-C and Shalimar Bagh in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.