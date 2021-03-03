How Significant is AAP’s Victory in Delhi Municipality Bypolls?
In today’s episode, we breakdown AAP’s win the Delhi MCD elections and how worrying it is for the BJP.
The Aam Aadmi Party’s victory parade has slid into another week of celebrations as the party won four of the five wards on Wednesday, 3 March, in the Delhi Municipal bypolls. The Congress secured the remaining one ward, while the Bharatiya Janata Party drew a blank.
The ruling party won from Kalyan Puri and Trilokpuri in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation and Rohini-C and Shalimar Bagh in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.
BJP’s loss at the Shalimar Bagh seat came as a surprise to many, since it is considered a stronghold of the party.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal congratulated his party for the win in a tweet.
"The people of Delhi have once again voted in the name of work. The public has been upset with the 15 years of misrule of the BJP in the MCD. The people want to establish Aam Aadmi Party's rule in the MCD as well," the Delhi CM stated in the tweet.
For a party which has had an arguably lukewarm stance against political issues in the past, it has now achieved success beyond its home turf, in Goa and most recently in Gujarat and also publicly stated aspirations to contest in the Northeast, which does bring up the question on where AAP stands in terms of its ambition to become a national party.
So, in today’s episode, we will breakdown AAP’s win the Delhi MCD elections. How worrying is AAP’s win for the BJP? And, can the AAP model of governance resonate across the country in the coming state elections?
