How Do We Build a Compassionate Post-COVID Economy?

The pandemic has only heightened the economic and social disparities, widening the gap between the privileged and underprivileged. But how do we address these existing vulnerabilities and build a more compassionate economy for sustainable development?

Gaurav Gupta, the Asia Director of Dalberg Advisors talks to Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, and Anita Bhatia, Deputy Executive Director from UN Women to find alternatives for sustainable development. Tune in!