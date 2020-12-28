How Can Mapping of ‘Abadi’ Land Help Rural Communities in India?

What should you expect from this podcast series?

‘Land of a Billion’ brings you expert conversations about the most contentious of the holy roti-kapda-makaan trinity – the makaan over our heads and the larger ecosystem that governs it. From administrative tussles to understanding the conflicts on ground, catch these episodes every alternate Monday for a rundown on the latest charcha around land and property rights in India.

Hosted by researcher Abhishek Shah, it is a fortnightly podcast series produced in association with the Property Rights Research Consortium.

Don’t forget to catch the next episode, where researchers from the Finance Research Group look at how farmer welfare schemes, such as the PM KISAN and Telangana’s Rythu Bandhu Scheme, can be optimised by using land records to streamline the beneficiary identification criteria.