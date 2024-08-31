'Mafia Mundeer was Never a Team': Honey Singh talks about 'Glory', Ghostwriting

In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo talks to one of the most impactful artists of Indian hip hop, Yo Yo Honey Singh. He talks about his comeback as a producer, the writing process of his album 'Glory', and whether he has used ghostwriters in the past. Watch till the end to find out updates about his much anticipated album 'International Villager 2'.
