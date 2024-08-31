ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Mafia Mundeer was Never a Team': Honey Singh talks about 'Glory', Ghostwriting

Honey Singh discusses comeback, album 'Glory', and ghostwriting in exclusive interview.

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read
In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo talks to one of the most impactful artists of Indian hip hop, Yo Yo Honey Singh. He talks about his comeback as a producer, the writing process of his album 'Glory', and whether he has used ghostwriters in the past. Watch till the end to find out updates about his much anticipated album 'International Villager 2'.

Topics:  Yo Yo Honey Singh   Podcast   Honey Singh 

