Podcast | From Consent to Love and Family: Holi Songs and Bollywood

Holi has been a staple in Bollywood films. From Sholay to Darr, to Balam Pichkari in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the festival of colors is used to talk about themes of love, celebration, and families coming together, keeping aside caste and class barriers. But if you go a layer deeper, questions of consent, tradition, and boundaries begin to arise.

In this episode of Do I Like It, I talk about what this festival represents, and why the conversation around Holi needs a close inspection. Tune in!