ADVERTISEMENT
Holi 2022: A Look at What Holi Stands For in Urdu Poetry
Urdunama: In this Holi special, we read Nazeer Akbarabaadi, Azhar Iqbal, Bhartendu Harishchandra, among others.
Holi is a festival that has been written a lot about in Urdu poetry from the spectrum of India's ganga-jamuni tehzeeb.
Although there are many poets who have expressed their love for the festival, Wali Muhammad, who used to write using nom de plume, 'Nazeer', wrote almost a dozen nazms on Holi.
In this episode we not only look at some of Nazeer Akbarabaadi's works but also read Azhar Iqbal, Bhartendu Harishchandra, among others.
Tune in.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×