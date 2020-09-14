Hindi Diwas: Since When Did Languages Become Religious Markers?

In this special podcast, we are trying to understand the famous divide between Hindi and Urdu. 

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Host, Writer, and Sound Designer: Fabeha Syed
Guest: Prof. Abdul Bismillah, Novelist
Editor: Santosh Kumar
Music: Big Bang Fuzz

In a century-old debate of Hindi-Urdu, the oft-asked question is, 'why do we need languages to perpetuate religious identities?'

In this special episode on Hindi Diwas, we are trying to understand the famous divide between both the 'Hindustani' languages. We also try to understand if to be able to learn any language, one needs to belong to a particular religious or political identity. And, even the most obvious question – who gave us 'Hindi'?

Joining us on this special podcast is Jamia Millia Islamia Professor Abdul Bismillah, who is also a novelist. Tune in.

