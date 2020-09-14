Hindi Diwas: Since When Did Languages Become Religious Markers?

In a century-old debate of Hindi-Urdu, the oft-asked question is, 'why do we need languages to perpetuate religious identities?'

In this special episode on Hindi Diwas, we are trying to understand the famous divide between both the 'Hindustani' languages. We also try to understand if to be able to learn any language, one needs to belong to a particular religious or political identity. And, even the most obvious question – who gave us 'Hindi'?

Joining us on this special podcast is Jamia Millia Islamia Professor Abdul Bismillah, who is also a novelist. Tune in.