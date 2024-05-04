ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Podcast: I Loved Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi', For the Most Part

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' is similar to 'Mean Girls' and 'Student of the Year'. Here's why!

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read
In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo talks about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new Netflix series 'Heeramandi' starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditi Rao Hydari amongst a stellar cast.

Let's dive deep into the various plot points, character arcs and understand what this period drama has in common with 'Mean Girls' and 'Student of the Year'. Towards the end, Prateek talks about the one thing that disappointed him the most. Watch till the end!

Camera: Ribhu Chaterjee, Swagatam Roy

Video: The Quint

Music: BMG

