Hasty Cremation, Varying Accounts: Red Flags in Hathras Rape Case

Even as the hurried late-night cremation of the Dalit victim triggered a big controversy, the Additional Director General (ADG) of the UP police, Prashant Kumar, has said that forensic examination show the woman was not raped.

In an official statement he said, "The samples did not have sperm and, thus, makes it clear that no rape or gang-rape took place with the girl," adding that "some people twisted the matter to stir a caste-based tension".

But that doesn't answer all the questions. Does no sperm rule out rape?

The ADG's statement based on the forensic report also seems to be in direct contrast to the victim's declaration that was recorded before the magistrate on 22 September, where she named all the four men and alleged rape.

