Has India’s COVID Strategy Resulted in a Global Vaccine Shortage?

The only weapon we have been equipped with so far against this raging virus for the past few months is vaccines. India started its vaccinations drive in January this year and our journey was steadily picking up pace and going smoothly. However, just 3 months into inoculations, that journey has ran into trouble.

Multiple states have reported shortages of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine. And that's because we have a third of humanity depending on only a single manufacturer for a vaccine - the Serum Institute of India in Pune.