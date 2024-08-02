Hanumankind’s 'Big Dawgs': The Indian Rapper Who Took Over American Hip Hop

In this episode of 'Do I Like It,' Prateek Lidhoo dives into the explosive success of Hanumankind's track 'Big Dawgs,' which has taken the international hip hop community by storm. With a Texas-influenced sound and a video that's a perfect blend of desi and global elements, this Bangalore-based rapper is making waves far beyond India's borders. We analyse what makes this track stand out, from its Southern American flow to its raw video. Tune in to hear why even OGs like Project Pat are sharing this banger and what it means for the future of Desi Hip Hop.

