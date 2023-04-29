ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | 'Gustaakhi Maaf': Urdu Poetry & Many Faces of 'Badtameez Dil'

Gustaakhi meaning audacity, bluntness, 'bebaaki', is a virtue that allows us to set personal boundaries.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
Gustaakhi meaning audacity, bluntness, 'bebaaki', is a virtue that allows us to set personal boundaries. How far we must go to maintain them is a matter of personal choice. But in Urdu poetry the word 'gustaakhi' comes with its own weight. 


Tune in as Fabeha Syed reads some of the gems of Urdu poetry. 

