Podcast | Guru Dutt: Guru of Cinema & Master of Song Picturisation

The podcast is a tribute to the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt on his 98th Birth Anniversary. Though his genus is hard to expound in a limited time capsule, yet Documentary Filmmaker-Writer Deepak Mahaan defines Guru Dutt as a cinematic painter who created poetic philosophies on canvas of film. And while he excelled as a director in all genres, his song picturisations were breathtaking lessons in cinematic metaphors.
