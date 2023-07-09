Podcast | Guru Dutt: Guru of Cinema & Master of Song Picturisation

The podcast is a tribute to the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt on his 98th Birth Anniversary. Though his genus is hard to expound in a limited time capsule, yet Documentary Filmmaker-Writer Deepak Mahaan defines Guru Dutt as a cinematic painter who created poetic philosophies on canvas of film. And while he excelled as a director in all genres, his song picturisations were breathtaking lessons in cinematic metaphors.



Tune in!