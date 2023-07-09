ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Guru Dutt: Guru of Cinema & Master of Song Picturisation

Podcast | Guru Dutt: Guru of Cinema & Master of Song Picturisation

This podcast is a tribute to the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt on his 98th Birth Anniversary.

Deepak Mahaan
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The podcast is a tribute to the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt on his 98th Birth Anniversary. Though his genus is hard to expound in a limited time capsule, yet Documentary Filmmaker-Writer Deepak Mahaan defines Guru Dutt as a cinematic painter who created poetic philosophies on canvas of film. And while he excelled as a director in all genres, his song picturisations were breathtaking lessons in cinematic metaphors. 

Tune in!

ADVERTISEMENT

Listen to more episodes of Do I Like It here:

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Guru Dutt   Podcast   Do I Like It 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×