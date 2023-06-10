ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | From Ghalib to Badayuni, Here Are Some Gems on the Beauty of 'Izhaar'

It's the way of izhaare-e-khayal or the expression of thought that paves the way to that art's success.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read

All art forms are the expressions of the artist behind it. And it's the way of izhaare-e-khayal or the expression of thought that paves the way to that art's success. The art that we focus on in this series is poetry. From Mirza Ghalib to Shakeel Badayuni, here is how to express when in love or distress.

Tune in!

Topics:  Podcast   Mirza Ghalib   Urdu poetry 

