ADVERTISEMENT
Gandhi Jayanti: Mahatma Gandhi and Urdu Poets' Odes to Him
Gandhi Jayanti: Tune in as Fabeha Syed reads Pandit Brij Narayan Chakbast's and Anand Narain Mulla's nazms.
'Watan ka Raag' by Urdu poet, Pandit Brij Narayan Chakbast, and 'Mahatma Gandhi Ka Qatl' by Anand Narain Mulla. These two poems best describe the impact Gandhi had on Urdu poets of that time.
Through these powerful nazms, various themes of Gandhi's philosophy come alive, only if we pay close attention to what Gandhi stood for.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT