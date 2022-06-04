From 'Pal' to 'Yaaron', KK's Music Was Poetry of Simplicity

Indian playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath's passing has left his fans across the globe with a deep sense of loss. The musician, whose soundtracks encapsulate the very essence of our college lives, died of a heart attack hours after he delivered his final performance in Kolkata.

KK, who started his career as a sales executive, has over 3,000 jingles to his credit. The first taste of success for him, however, came with the album 'Pal', which was released in 1999. The singer had never looked back after that.

In this special episode of Urdunama, we give a musical tribute to the man who gave us the music of simplicity. Tune in!