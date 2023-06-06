ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Fire In The Mountains Review: A Dreamy Hill Station's Sombre Reality

Fire In The Mountains is a 2021 film directed by Ajitpal Singh.

Garima Sadhwani
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Fire In The Mountains is a 2021 film directed by Ajitpal Singh. It revolves around a woman in Uttarakhand and intertwines the themes of superstition and patriarchy in a dreamy hill station – exposing its sombre reality.

It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is now streaming on Sony Liv. Tune in for the full review!

To listen to more episodes of our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.

Listen to the second season of The Big Story, our award-winning series, here.

To check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words that you hear in movies and songs, click here.

Podcast   Podcast Review   Do I Like It 

