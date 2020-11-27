Farmers Enter Delhi With Their Protest, Will The Centre Yield?

It seems that the Centre is ready for talks as thousands of farmers from Punjab marched into Delhi against the three Central farm laws, on 27 November.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal tweeted, “The central government is always ready for talks.”

After a few tense days at the Delhi-NCR border, the Delhi police spokesperson Aish Singhal announced in the late afternoon of 27 November that the protesting farmers will be allowed to hold their protest at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in North-West Delhi.



In the past couple of days, over 30 farmer bodies including several thousands of women have been attempting to stream into Delhi through different routes with their trucks and trolleys carrying rations and other essentials determined to hold the protest for as long as it takes to get the government's attention. They have demanded for the three new farm laws to be scrapped and MSP be legalised.