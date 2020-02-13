Faiz Doesn’t Belong to Pakistan But the Whole World, Says Grandson

Discussing the Hum Dekhenge controversy, Hashmi said, “Not at all surprising that some people in India are finding it offensive although they are using rather silly arguments in favour of their banning the poem, which don’t really make any sense. But I think the reason that it stirs up rulers and establishments in countries is because of the imagery of the poem ‘When the thrones will be brought down, When the crowns will be tossed. And then god’s creation will rule, which is I, as well as you.’”

He also shared how Faiz was well-versed in the idiom of multiple religions and did not hesitate in using religious imagery in his poetry. Tune in to the podcast!