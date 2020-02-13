Faiz Doesn’t Belong to Pakistan But the Whole World, Says Grandson
Dr Ali Madeeh Hashmi is a psychiatrist by profession even as poetry runs in his genes. Being Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s grandson, it’s only laazim that Dr Hashmi is also an author of two books and numerous articles, including an authoritative biography of the poet. Amidst the storm around Faiz’s poem ‘Hum Dekhenge’ in India, complete with the constitution of an IIT committee to judge the verse, The Quint spoke to Dr Hashmi about Faiz’s life, poetry and wit.
Discussing the Hum Dekhenge controversy, Hashmi said, “Not at all surprising that some people in India are finding it offensive although they are using rather silly arguments in favour of their banning the poem, which don’t really make any sense. But I think the reason that it stirs up rulers and establishments in countries is because of the imagery of the poem ‘When the thrones will be brought down, When the crowns will be tossed. And then god’s creation will rule, which is I, as well as you.’”
He also shared how Faiz was well-versed in the idiom of multiple religions and did not hesitate in using religious imagery in his poetry. Tune in to the podcast!