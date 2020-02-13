Why Faiz’s ‘Inquilabi Shayari’ Won’t Ever Go Out of Fashion

Faiz Ahmad Faiz, the author, journalist, and a man who knew a dozen languages, are just a few ways to describe the widely known revolutionary poet whose poetry has always stood with and spoken for the oppressed. Other than the controversial 'Hum dekhenge' and 'Bol ke lab aazad hain tere', there is a treasure trove he has left behind – his other revolutionary work and love poems.

Join us in this YouTube Live as we explore the world of the celebrated writer on his birth anniversary, where The Quint’s Fabeha Syed is in conversation with Delhi University’s Urdu professor Dr Najma Rehmani.