Facebook Goes Meta: What This Change Really Means for Users

Metaverse — sounds straight out of a sci-fi novel, right? Well, it is. From a 1992 dystopian novel "Snow Crash" by American writer Neal Stephenson that envisioned a digital universe as a 3D space that one can come in and out of.

And, that sci-fi concept that has been the plot of movies like Matrix or Inception, is exactly what Mark Zuckerberg is aiming for, as he announced that Facebook is rebranding itself as Meta.

The social media platform will still be called Facebook but with the rechristening of the company name from Facebook to Meta, it's not just a social media company anymore but hopes to be a "metaverse company" —something that wants to make this sci-fi concept into a reality.