What Makes the Poets Go Against the Grain and Be a ‘Sarkash’?

As Kabir Khan's 83 dazzle the movie buffs, one of the film's songs, 'Lehra Do...' throws an Urdu word – sarkashi – at us.

Sarkashi meaning rebellion, and Urdu poets have used this theme as a tool for writing about dissent and revolution. Any form of rebellion is done to seek justice and bring change. And what is a rebellion without courage?

In this episode, we explore through the poetry of Ali Sardar Jafri, Asrar ul Haq Majaz, and others, the theme of sarkashi, and understand what made the poets go against the grain.