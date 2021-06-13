ADVERTISEMENT

Company of a Few Good Poets: Antidote if You Are Feeling ‘Tanha’ 

In this episode, we explore the word ‘Tanha’ and understand the theme of loneliness in Urdu Poetry. Tune in.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read
Also Read

You Described Urdunama As ‘Sukoon’, That De-Stresses & Heals

You Described Urdunama As ‘Sukoon’, That De-Stresses & Heals
Also Read

‘Qurbaten’ – An Antidote to Loneliness When ‘Vasl’ Fails

‘Qurbaten’ – An Antidote to Loneliness When ‘Vasl’ Fails

‘Tanhai’ meaning loneliness could be felt even in a crowd. And this theme has often been the source of most poets’ sadness.

Talking about being lonely is something most of us feel, as the pandemic has indeed taken a toll on each one of our mental health. So, in this episode, we dig a little deeper to explore what it is that keeps our poets feel ‘tanha’.

Tune in as Fabeha Syed reads Parveen Shakir, Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Ahmad Nadeem Qaasmi, Munir Niyazi, and other poets in this week’s podcast.

Also Read

Let There Be Some ‘Faasla’ in Our Togetherness

Let There Be Some ‘Faasla’ in Our Togetherness

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT