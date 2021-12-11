ADVERTISEMENT

Urdu Poetry and How Choosing 'Umeed' Makes Everything Possible

In this episode we take a look at how Urdu poets have expressed their 'umeed' through their shayri.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read

'Umeed' means hope. And as attributed to American author, Helen Keller, this quote reaffirms that if you wrap your head around anything, nothing is impossible:

'Hope sees the invisible, feels the intangible, and achieves the impossible'

Lessons From a Hard Past : You Can Always Have a New 'Ibtida'

In this episode of Urdunama, we explore how poets have written about their hopes.

Tune in.

How ‘Kainaat’ Works—It Moves When You Move

