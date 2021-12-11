ADVERTISEMENT
Urdu Poetry and How Choosing 'Umeed' Makes Everything Possible
In this episode we take a look at how Urdu poets have expressed their 'umeed' through their shayri.
'Umeed' means hope. And as attributed to American author, Helen Keller, this quote reaffirms that if you wrap your head around anything, nothing is impossible:
'Hope sees the invisible, feels the intangible, and achieves the impossible'
In this episode of Urdunama, we explore how poets have written about their hopes.
Tune in.
