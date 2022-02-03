Explaining the 'Mega' in Indian Premier League 2022 Auctions

An auction is what kicks off the IPL season each year, and 2022 is no different with the mega IPL auction slated to take place on 12th and 13th of February.

Yes, so you may ask, if the auction happens each year, what’s so ‘mega’ about this one? Well, for starters, upto 217 players can be bought in this auction from the list of 590 that has been shortlisted by the BCCI. Each of the 10 teams need between 21 to 23 players to complete their rosters even though they have already spent a lot of their Rs 90 crore budget on retaining some old players.

Rohit, Virat and Dhoni will continue to play for their old franchises but KL Rahul made it big by switching teams and is now, after Kohli, the highest-earning IPL player with his Rs 17 crore a season pay cheque from Rising Lucknow Supergiant.