Is Govt Failure Behind Goa’s Spike in Cases And Oxygen Shortage?

With fewer than 1 lakh people being completely vaccinated in the state since inoculation began in January 2021, a ten-fold rise in COVID cases just within a month, and reports of oxygen shortage at hospitals, how did Goa arrive at this terrible crisis? Who is to blame for Goa’s condition?

In this episode, we try to bring the ground reality of healthcare facilities and analyse the actions taken by the state government.

To help us navigate and understand Goa’s crisis, we spoke with Dr Lenny Da Costa, a resident geriatric physician and functional medicine expert in Goa; Shruti Chaturvedi, an entrepreneur and the founding member of the COVID Goa Care volunteers’ group; and Sujay Gupta, a senior journalist and a consulting editor for the Herald in Goa.