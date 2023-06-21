Podcast | Emiway Bantai - King of the Streets Review: I'm So Confused!

ADVERTISEMENT
Emiway chronicles his journey of self-improvement, quitting bad habits, and living a more fulfilling life.

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read

After a fun time reviewing KR$NA and Munawar Faruqui's albums, here I am, talking about Emiway Bantai's album 'King of the Streets', because the third time's the charm, you know!

The album consists of 17 tracks, where Emiway chronicles his journey of self-improvement, quitting bad habits, and living a more fulfilling life. But all is not well in this project. Watch the full video to find out why I liked this album, but didn't really like it. Trust me, after recording this, I have more questions than answers.

To listen to more episodes of our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.

Listen to the second season of The Big Story, our award-winning series, here.

To check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words that you hear in movies and songs, click here.

Topics:  Podcast   Rap   Music Review 

