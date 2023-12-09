Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Urdunama Podcast | Before the Year Ends, Let's Finish Ek 'Adhoora' Kaam!

Fabeha explores the concept of 'Adhoora' in Urdu poetry, delving into its nuances through renowned poets' verses.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Fabeha Syed explores the poignant concept of 'Adhoora,' or 'unfinished,' in Urdu poetry. This evocative term captures the incompleteness and impermanence that are inherent aspects of human existence.

Through the verses of renowned poets like Jan Nisar Akhtar and Javed Akhtar, we'll delve into the various shades of Adhoora. The episode is also joined by our in-house 'tuntuna' man Prateek Lidhoo for a rendition of 'Ek Adhoora Kaam' from the film 'Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi.' This soulful rendition perfectly captures the yearning and unfulfilled desires at the heart of 'Adhoora.'

Listen till the end!

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×