Dhaak, Shankh, Ulu – Hear The Sounds That Bring Durga Puja Alive
Can’t make it to a pandal this year? Just close your eyes and tune in to our podcast for some Pujo feels.
Host, Writer, and Sound Designer: Fabeha Syed
Featuring: Riniki Sanyal, Shohini Bose, Sushovan Sircar, Asmita Nandy, and Shorbori Purkayastha.
Editor: Riniki Sanyal & Shelly Walia
Music: Big Bang Fuzz
Shanknaad, dhaak, ghonta, Chandipaath, Ulluldhvani, and pujor gaan. These are the sounds that bring Durga Puja alive, but this year pujo is going to be very different. The raging pandemic has forced us to stay away from any pandal-hopping and avoid any gatherings. Howver, you don't have to feel bummed out. If you have been working from home all this while, how about celebrating the pujo from home now?
In this special podcast, some of the Bengali Quintees are telling us about the different pujo sounds and what do they mean.
Tune in.
