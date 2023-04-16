Podcast | Dr K Srinath Reddy Explains The Surge in Covid Cases
Why is India seeing another COVID wave? Should you be worried about the rising number of cases?
10,753 new cases of COVID were reported in India on 15 April, making it the third day in a row to record over 10,000 fresh COVID cases.
There are currently 53,720 active cases of COVID in the country – the highest it's been this year.
Why is India seeing another COVID wave now after months of a lull? Should you be worried about the rising number of cases? Will XBB 1.16 cause more severe disease? Past President, Public Health Foundation of India, Dr K Srinath Reddy, explains.
