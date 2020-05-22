In a big development, Indian airlines are opening up their businesses in a calibrated manner with 30 percent capacity from 25 March.It's been two months since the airline industry shut shop due to this pandemic outbreak, and the fate of millions of employees has been at risk because of the massive drop in travel demands.The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimated that the industry could be facing a revenue loss of at least $11.2 billion and a 47 percent drop of travel demands, that would also put roughly 2.9 million jobs in jeopardy.Will this move be able to resuscitate the airline sector? What are the new reservations in place and what kind of fares can we be expecting? Tunes in to The Big Story! We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.