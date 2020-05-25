After 61 days of being grounded by the nationwide lockdown, domestic flights across India finally took off on 25 May, Monday. Well, not all all flights as nearly a hundred flights were cancelled across airports in India.While airports limped back to life on Monday, passengers, cab operators and airport staff also had to ensure that the long list of 15 safety protocols had to be adhered to.But across India, cancellation of flights emerged as a major issue on Day 1. While 82 scheduled flights from New Delhi were cancelled, nine in Bengaluru failed to take off. Passengers with valid tickets complained they only found out about the cancellations after they arrived at the departure terminal. Tune in to The Big Story for more! We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.