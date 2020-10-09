Does SC Verdict on Shaheen Bagh Protest Impede Right to Assemble?

The right to dissent is fair and well but public spaces cannot be occupied indefinitely for demonstrations and in such cases the administration ought to take action — that was the Supreme Court's verdict on Shaheen Bagh style protests.

But what does that mean for our right to protest?

The Shaheen Bagh sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill that was led by women began in December and carried on for over 100 days well up to the start of the lockdown mandated by the coronavirus pandemic.