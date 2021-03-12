Does Mamata Banerjee’s Injury Change the Narrative of WB Election?
Social media is flooded with opinions about the incident, from condemning the attack to dubbing it as a drama.
Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked in Nandigram, on 10 March, a few hours after filling her nomination in the seat which propelled her to power in 2011.
The CM, who was discharged on Friday after being treated for injuries sustained to her head, shoulder leg, and ankle at state-run SSKM hospital, has stated that the alleged attack is a conspiracy against her and that she was pushed by four to five people.
While police investigations are underway to uncover what exactly led to the CM’s injuries, with the state heading into elections soon, social media was flooded with opinions about the incident, ranging from condemning the attack to dubbing it as a drama.
The incident has also left the Opposition wondering on how to react. While many political figures such as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot have come forward to condemn the purported attack and expressed solidarity with Banerjee, the BJP has come out swinging in attack formation by calling it a well-scripted drama.
And the Congress seems to be in two minds, with some leaders condemning the attack and others like Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accusing Banerjee of seeking “public sympathy.”
So, in today’s episode, we will try to breakdown how the incident took place with a ground report from Nandigram, look at what the people of Nandigram think about the attack, what does the CM’s injury mean for the TMC campaign, and if the narrative of the contentious West Bengal election have changed?
