Does Mamata Banerjee’s Injury Change the Narrative of WB Election?

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked in Nandigram, on 10 March, a few hours after filling her nomination in the seat which propelled her to power in 2011.

The CM, who was discharged on Friday after being treated for injuries sustained to her head, shoulder leg, and ankle at state-run SSKM hospital, has stated that the alleged attack is a conspiracy against her and that she was pushed by four to five people.

While police investigations are underway to uncover what exactly led to the CM’s injuries, with the state heading into elections soon, social media was flooded with opinions about the incident, ranging from condemning the attack to dubbing it as a drama.