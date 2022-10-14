ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast: Do I Like Doctor G?

I'm glad to see that finally women are doing the preaching

Pratikshya Mishra
Doctor G, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, starring Ayushmann Khurana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah, explores the journey of a male student of gynaecology. The film's entire messaging though, is pretty surface level. It is an important film but the execution let me down. 

Still from Doctor G

Photo Credit: Screengrab from Youtube

The lessons that Uday are learning from the women are all very important. There is a conversation around abortion that is a little rushed, but never problematic.
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

