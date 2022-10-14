Podcast: Do I Like Doctor G?
I'm glad to see that finally women are doing the preaching
Doctor G, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, starring Ayushmann Khurana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah, explores the journey of a male student of gynaecology. The film's entire messaging though, is pretty surface level. It is an important film but the execution let me down.
Tune in to listen to the full review!
Podcast: Do I Like Kantara?
The lessons that Uday are learning from the women are all very important. There is a conversation around abortion that is a little rushed, but never problematic.
