Did the Farm Bills Passage in RS Bypass Parliamentary Rules?

Eight opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha, including the Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien, and AAP's Sanjay Singh and others were suspended for a week for “unruly behaviour” one day after the passage of two controversial agricultural reform bills.

The Bills in question, that aim to liberalise the agricultural market, have been triggering massive farmer protests in the states of Punjab and Haryana ever since the Monsoon Session began.

But, the discussion on the Bills has now turned towards one on parliamentary democracy and has raised questions on whether parliamentary rules were bypassed in the passing of the Bills.