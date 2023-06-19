ADVERTISEMENT
Podcast | Dhuin Review: The Best Film of 2023 That You Haven't Seen

It is set in a lockdown Darbhanga, where financial woes make the protagonist choose between his passion and duties.

Anjali Palod
A few months ago I watched a film, that still hasn't left me. In this episode of Do I Like It, let's talk about ‘Dhuin’, Anchal Mishra’s short film. This Maithili film, streaming on MUBI, follows the journey of a theatre actor, Pankaj (played by Abhinav Jha), who treads on the blurred lines of enthusiasm and exhaustion.

The film is set in a lockdown Darbhanga, where financial woes make the protagonist choose between his passion and duties. Even as heavy mist engulfs rural Bihar, the sensitive portrayal of Dhuin's characters cannot remain hidden. Listen till the end!

