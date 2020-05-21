It was a long night for those living in the coastal areas of Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh, as what is being said to be one of the worst storms in decades, left a trail of destruction in the east coast.In Odisha the damage is limited to mostly agricultural lands but two people including an infant have also been reported dead.However, West Bengal clearly took the bigger hit in this cyclone. There's an ongoing power cut, phone lines are still down, drinking water is scare and at least 72 people have died in the state from cyclone Amphan.The Bay of Bengal has triggered many a few deadly cyclones in the past that have battered the east coast, but Cyclone Amphan is only the second "super cyclone" with wind speeds crossing 220 kmph, since 1999. It's being said that the damage from Amphan has been far worse from the cyclone that Bengal and Odisha have witnessed in the previous years. Tune in to The Big Story for more! We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.