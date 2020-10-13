100% Cut-Off at DU: How Exactly is Admission Criteria Determined?

This week, the bridge between metaphor and reality was crossed – YET AGAIN. Students have always been asked for their 100 percent, and Delhi University, one of India's most sought-after universities for undergraduate courses, has literally asked for 100 percent marks in a variety of subjects... even in the year of a pandemic, when admissions have been delayed by over three months.

In what has become a norm, with the 100 percent cut-offs being touched the very first time in 2011, the trend continued in 2020 after a gap of a few years.

As the first cut-offs at DU were released, the Lady Shri Ram College set 100 percent cut-off for three of its undergraduate courses – namely Political Science, Economics and Psychology.